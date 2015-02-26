FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU invites Russia, Ukraine for gas talks on Monday
February 26, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 3 years ago

EU invites Russia, Ukraine for gas talks on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission has invited the Russian and Ukrainian energy ministers for talks in Brussels on Monday to discuss gas supply problems, it said on Thursday.

EU energy chief Maros Sefcovic had sent letters “inviting the Russian and Ukrainian energy ministers to a trilateral meeting in Brussels on Monday”, spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Itkonen told a news conference. “We are now waiting for final confirmation from both sides whether they will participate.”

President Vladimir Putin warned on Wednesday that Russia would halt gas supplies to Ukraine if it did not receive advance payment, raising the possibility of onward deliveries to Europe being disrupted for the fourth time in a decade.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

