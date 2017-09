A worker walks past pump jacks on an oil field owned by Bashneft company near the village of Nikolo-Berezovka, northwest from Ufa, Bashkortostan, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission confirmed on Wednesday that Brussels would host talks on Friday with Ukraine and Russian officials to discuss Russian gas supplies to Ukraine.

A temporary agreement, called the winter package and brokered by the EU last year, expires at the end of March.