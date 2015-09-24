Russia, Ukraine, European Commission to hold gas supply talks on Friday

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission will hold gas supply talks on Friday, an EU source said, confirming earlier comment from the Russian energy ministry.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, the source confirmed the talks aimed at ensuring Ukraine receives Russian gas over the winter months.
The source said the outlines of a deal were already in place, although there has been discussion over how the gas purchases would be financed.
Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Philip Blenkinsop