Russia says any extension to gas agreement will need negotiation: Ifax
February 24, 2014 / 12:31 PM / 4 years ago

Russia says any extension to gas agreement will need negotiation: Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday any extension of a gas agreement between Russia and Ukraine would have to be negotiated between Ukrainian companies and the government.

“Those agreements which are legally binding must be fulfilled. We are not working with individuals, or specific people, this is (a matter of) inter-state relations,” Interfax news agency quoted him as saying.

“The decision in the gas sphere, which was adopted, has concrete time periods for implementation. What will happen after these expire, is a question for discussion with the leadership of Ukrainian companies and the Ukrainian government if one emerges there.”

writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Steve Gutterman

