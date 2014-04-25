FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine, Slovakia, EU to talk on gas flows in Kiev on Friday
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 25, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine, Slovakia, EU to talk on gas flows in Kiev on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine, Slovakia and representatives of the European Union will continue talks on reverse gas flows on Friday in Kiev, a spokeswoman for Ukrainian energy ministry said.

Ukrainian and Slovak ministers met European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger on Thursday in Bratislava as Ukraine is trying to start gas shipments from the EU in a bid to reduce its dependence on Russian gas.

Ministers said that Ukraine could sign a deal on Monday allowing the shipment of up to 10 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas a year from Slovakia.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.