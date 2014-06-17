FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway's Statoil says could boost gas to EU, but cannot replace Russia
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 17, 2014 / 7:43 AM / 3 years ago

Norway's Statoil says could boost gas to EU, but cannot replace Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker turns a valve at an underground gas storage facility near Striy May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Norway’s Statoil could increase gas supplies to the European Union but would not be able to replace Russian gas, CEO Helge Lund said on Tuesday, a day after Moscow cut off supplies to Ukraine over a price dispute.

“We can increase somewhat but we cannot replace Russian gas,” Lund told reporters on the sidelines of an energy conference when asked if the company could boost supplies to substitute exports from Russian company Gazprom.

He did not provide any figures.

Statoil is the second largest supplier of natural gas to the European market, with a market share of around 14 percent, according to company data.

Gazprom’s supplies to Europe including Turkey rose 16 percent to a record high of 161.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) last year from 138 bcm in 2012 while Norway’s fell by 5 percent to 102.5 bcm.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.