#Business News
September 1, 2014 / 1:31 PM / 3 years ago

Russia, Ukraine agree on gas talks on Sept 6, await EU decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak is surrounded by reporters as he arrives for an EU-Russia-Ukraine trilateral energy meeting at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

US KHATYN Russia (Reuters) - Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday that Moscow and Kiev have agreed to hold a new round of talks to resolve a gas crisis on Sept. 6.

“I put 80 percent (of possibility) that the meeting will happen,” Novak told reporters, adding that Russia and Ukraine are now awaiting the European Commission’s decision on whether their representative would join the talks.

After talks with European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger on Friday in Moscow, Novak said that Russia was ready to offer Ukraine a discount of $100, bringing the price per 1,000 cubic meters to $385.

The proposal was rejected by Kiev.

Gazprom cut off gas supplies to Ukraine in June after Kiev failed to pay off its debts. Gas supplies to Europe, which gets a third of its needs from Russia with around a half coming via Ukraine, were unaffected so far.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Susan Thomas

