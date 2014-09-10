Ukraine plans to draw on 17.5 bcm gas stocks by November: agency

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine, cut off from supplies of Russian gas due to a price dispute, plans to draw on up to 17.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) in underground storage by November, Ukraine’s energy minister was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted Yuri Prodan as saying the former Soviet republic currently had around 16 bcm of gas in storage and that additional volume could come mostly from Slovakia.

Russia suspended gas exports to Ukraine in mid-June, saying Kiev must pay off billions of dollars worth of debt for previous supplies.

Kiev has said the gas price demanded by Moscow is politically motivated and unfair and refuses to pay it.

Ukraine, which consumes about 50 bcm of gas per year, produces about 20 bcm and imports the rest, mostly from Russia.

It imports some gas from neighboring European Union countries Poland and Hungary. In September, Ukraine also started gas imports from Slovakia.

The new route could potentially meet up to 20 percent of Ukraine’s demand, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said.