New Russia, Ukraine, EU gas talks set for September 20, EU says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ukraine, Russia and the European Commission will hold a new round of talks on the Russia-Ukraine gas pricing dispute on Sept. 20 in Berlin, the Commission said on Thursday.

“We have now a date for a trilateral meeting between the Russian partners, the Ukraine partners and us and that will be Sept. 20 in Berlin,” Commission spokeswoman Marlene Holzner told reporters.

She also said that Polish authorities had informed the European Commission of a reduction in gas flows from Russia.

“We have also been informed that the Polish authorities are now looking into the cause, whether it is of a commercial nature or of a technical nature,” she said.