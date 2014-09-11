FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Russia, Ukraine, EU gas talks set for September 20, EU says
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 11, 2014 / 10:45 AM / 3 years ago

New Russia, Ukraine, EU gas talks set for September 20, EU says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ukraine, Russia and the European Commission will hold a new round of talks on the Russia-Ukraine gas pricing dispute on Sept. 20 in Berlin, the Commission said on Thursday.

“We have now a date for a trilateral meeting between the Russian partners, the Ukraine partners and us and that will be Sept. 20 in Berlin,” Commission spokeswoman Marlene Holzner told reporters.

She also said that Polish authorities had informed the European Commission of a reduction in gas flows from Russia.

“We have also been informed that the Polish authorities are now looking into the cause, whether it is of a commercial nature or of a technical nature,” she said.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Julia Fioretti

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.