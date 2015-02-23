FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian natural gas flows to Ukraine stable: Ukrtransgaz
February 23, 2015 / 8:48 AM / 3 years ago

Russian natural gas flows to Ukraine stable: Ukrtransgaz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Russian natural gas flows to Ukraine are stable, Ukrainian gas pipeline operator Ukrtransgaz said on Monday.

Ukraine had received around 46.5 million cubic meters of gas on Feb. 21, a spokesman said.

Supplies from Russia’s Gazprom (GAZP.MM) resumed on Dec. 9 after being cut off for six months due to a dispute over pricing and unpaid bills.

Ukraine had 8.2 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas in underground storage as of Feb. 14, down by around 50 percent since the start of the heating season, Ukrtransgaz data showed.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
