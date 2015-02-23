Russian natural gas flows to Ukraine stable: Ukrtransgaz

KIEV (Reuters) - Russian natural gas flows to Ukraine are stable, Ukrainian gas pipeline operator Ukrtransgaz said on Monday.

Ukraine had received around 46.5 million cubic meters of gas on Feb. 21, a spokesman said.

Supplies from Russia’s Gazprom (GAZP.MM) resumed on Dec. 9 after being cut off for six months due to a dispute over pricing and unpaid bills.

Ukraine had 8.2 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas in underground storage as of Feb. 14, down by around 50 percent since the start of the heating season, Ukrtransgaz data showed.