Ukraine's Naftogaz backs extending gas supply deal with Gazprom
March 30, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Ukraine's Naftogaz backs extending gas supply deal with Gazprom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ukrainian servicemen walk past the headquarters of Ukraine's national joint stock company Naftogaz in Kiev March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian state-run energy firm Naftogaz said on Monday it had proposed to Russian gas producer Gazprom that its current gas supply agreement be extended until April 1, 2016, and that it was ready to discuss the proposal.

“Naftogaz welcomes the proposal by the European Commission to extend the so-called ‘winter package’ until the end of the next autumn-winter period,” Naftogaz said in a statement.

”Naftogaz has sent a letter to Gazprom in which it suggested the possibility of an extension of the ‘winter package’.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage

