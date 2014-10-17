FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's Poroshenko says 'basic parameters' of Russia gas deal agreed
October 17, 2014

Ukraine's Poroshenko says 'basic parameters' of Russia gas deal agreed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Russia and Ukraine have agreed the outlines of a contract to resolve their dispute over gas supplies, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Friday after a meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leaders of France and Germany.

“We have agreed on the main parameters of the (gas) contract,” Poroshenko told reporters after the talks at the margins of a summit of Asian and European leaders in Milan.

Poroshenko and Putin met together with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande after an earlier round of talks with EU leaders that was described by a Kremlin spokesman as “difficult”.

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; writing by James Mackenzie

