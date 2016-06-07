Ukraine seeking Russian gas for next winter

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ukraine's Naftogaz has requested gas supplies for the second half of 2016 and first quarter of 2017 from Gazprom, Alexei Miller, chief executive of the Russian gas exporter, said on Tuesday.

With relations at an all-time low over Russia's annexation of Crimea and support for pro-Russian separatists, Ukraine has not bought gas directly from Russia since November 2015.

Instead, it has bought gas from EU sellers which it says offer lower prices.

Naftogaz said it had proposed agreeing new gas supplies with Gazprom for the winter period of 2016-17, but said the price would have to be "economically reasonable".

"Naftogaz's position has been unchanged for the past 1.5 years. Purchasing gas from Gazprom is possible if the Russian company proposes a lower price than Naftogaz's European suppliers," it said in a statement.

In an interview with Reuters on June 3, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said he did not rule out buying gas from Gazprom, saying his government would take a "political decision" if the price was right.