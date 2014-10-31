FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin, Poroshenko, European leaders welcome Ukraine gas deal: Kremlin
#World News
October 31, 2014 / 11:18 AM / 3 years ago

Putin, Poroshenko, European leaders welcome Ukraine gas deal: Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, in a telephone call, welcomed an agreement on gas supplies to Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

“The leaders welcomed the agreements reached on the conditions of supply and transit of Russian natural gas to Ukraine. This is an important step in the context of ensuring further uninterrupted gas transit to Europe,” the Kremlin’s press service said in a statement on Friday.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
