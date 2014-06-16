FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gazprom CEO accuses Ukraine of being 'unconstructive' in gas talks
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 16, 2014 / 10:00 AM / 3 years ago

Gazprom CEO accuses Ukraine of being 'unconstructive' in gas talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GORKI Russia (Reuters) - Alexei Miller, CEO of Russian gas exporter Gazprom, accused Kiev on Monday of adopting an “unconstructive” position in gas talks and of using blackmail to try to get an “ultra-low” price.

“Thanks to the unconstructive position of the Ukrainian government, today a prepayment regime was introduced,” Miller told Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in a meeting open to reporters. “The debt we were asking for was less than that which was required for the time period ... but the Ukrainian side adopted a position that can only be called blackmail ... They wanted an ultra-low price.”

reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.