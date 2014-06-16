Gazprom CEO accuses Ukraine of being 'unconstructive' in gas talks

GORKI Russia (Reuters) - Alexei Miller, CEO of Russian gas exporter Gazprom, accused Kiev on Monday of adopting an “unconstructive” position in gas talks and of using blackmail to try to get an “ultra-low” price.

“Thanks to the unconstructive position of the Ukrainian government, today a prepayment regime was introduced,” Miller told Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in a meeting open to reporters. “The debt we were asking for was less than that which was required for the time period ... but the Ukrainian side adopted a position that can only be called blackmail ... They wanted an ultra-low price.”