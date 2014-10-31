Gas deal may be first sign of Russia-Ukraine detente: EU

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The gas deal struck on Thursday between Russia and Ukraine is perhaps the first sign of an easing of tension between the two countries, European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on Thursday.

“This is perhaps the first sign of a wise and well-functioning neighborhood policy and is perhaps the first glimmer of a relaxation in the relationship between the two neighboring countries,” he told a news conference after Russia, Ukraine and the European Union signed the accord.