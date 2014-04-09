Russia's Putin says to hold off on up-front gas payments from Ukraine

NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told state-controlled natural gas producer Gazprom on Wednesday to hold off on demanding Ukraine pay up front for natural gas supplies from Russia.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told a government meeting all grounds exist to shift to advance payments from Ukraine, which has amassed $2.2 billion in gas debt to Moscow, but Putin said Gazprom should seek consultations with Ukraine first.