WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s gas pipeline operator Gaz-System said on Thursday it was still receiving less natural gas from Russia’s Gazprom than requested by Polish gas importer PGNiG.

“We are still receiving lower quantities of gas than requested,” Gaz-System spokeswoman Malgorzata Polkowska said.

She did not give the size of the short-fall. She said that Poland was at the same time receiving more gas from the Czech Republic and Germany.