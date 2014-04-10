Russia warns of gas supply cuts if Ukraine does not pay bills

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia could cut natural gas supplies to Ukraine if it fails to pay its gas bills on time and warned there could be a reduction in onward deliveries to Europe.

Calling for urgent consultations with Europe on stabilizing Ukraine’s economy in a letter to European leaders, seen by Reuters, Putin also said 11.5 billion cubic meters of gas, worth $5.5 billion, needed to be pumped into Ukrainian gas storages to guarantee uninterrupted transit.

State-controlled gas producer Gazprom stopped pumping gas to Ukraine during price disputes in the winters of 2005-2006 and 2008-2009, leading to reduced supplies in European countries that receive Russian gas via pipelines that cross Ukraine.