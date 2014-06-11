FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says Ukrainian gas price demands a 'dead end'
#World News
June 11, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Putin says Ukrainian gas price demands a 'dead end'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

NOVO-OGARYOVO Russia (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Ukraine is driving gas talks toward a “dead-end” by asking for further discounts, suggesting Russia’s proposal to cut the current price of $485 per 1,000 cubic meters by $100 may be its final offer.

Putin also told Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to formalize a decision to scrap the export duty for Ukraine-bound gas, which would reduce the price Kiev pays to about $385 per 1,000 cubic meters.

Reporting by Alexei Anishcuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Steve Gutterman

