Russia says unaware of Berlin meeting on Ukraine gas crisis

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Energy Ministry has not yet received an invitation for a trilateral meeting in Berlin on Sept. 20 to discuss the Ukrainian gas crisis, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Earlier, the European Commission said its representatives, as well as Russia and Ukraine, will hold a meeting in Berlin on Sept. 20 to discuss the crisis.

“We do not know about that date and we have not got an invitation,” the ministry’s spokeswoman said.