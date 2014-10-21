FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says waiting for assurances of Ukraine gas payments
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 21, 2014 / 6:56 PM / 3 years ago

Russia says waiting for assurances of Ukraine gas payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ukraine and the European Union have failed to give Moscow guarantees that Kiev will be able to pay in advance for gas supplies from Russia in November and December, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

“Today we should establish the availability of financial resources for advance payments for November and December. We haven’t received these assurances, either from Naftogaz and Ukraine or the European Commission,” Novak said after talks with Ukraine and the European Commission in Brussels failed to settle a dispute over gas pricing.

Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Adrian Croft; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.