Ukraine to buy up to 1 bcm/month of Russian gas from January: Naftogaz

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Ukraine will look at buying up to 1 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas per month from Russia starting in January, Naftogaz Chief Executive Andriy Kobolyev said on Monday.

He added that the amount in some months could even be zero, depending on the weather. Earlier, Kobolyev had said Ukraine would buy 1 bcm between now and the rest of the year.

Ukraine and Russia signed an agreement, brokered by the European Commission, at the end of October to cover gas supplies over the winter months as a temporary solution to a long-standing price dispute between Moscow and Kiev.