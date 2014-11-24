FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine to buy up to 1 bcm/month of Russian gas from January: Naftogaz
November 24, 2014

Ukraine to buy up to 1 bcm/month of Russian gas from January: Naftogaz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Ukraine will look at buying up to 1 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas per month from Russia starting in January, Naftogaz Chief Executive Andriy Kobolyev said on Monday.

He added that the amount in some months could even be zero, depending on the weather. Earlier, Kobolyev had said Ukraine would buy 1 bcm between now and the rest of the year.

Ukraine and Russia signed an agreement, brokered by the European Commission, at the end of October to cover gas supplies over the winter months as a temporary solution to a long-standing price dispute between Moscow and Kiev.

Reporting by Michael Kahn; Writing by Jason Hovet

