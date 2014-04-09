FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovakia ready to take steps for reverse gas flows to Ukraine: PM
April 9, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

Slovakia ready to take steps for reverse gas flows to Ukraine: PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said the country was ready to take steps to enable reverse gas flows to Ukraine if its eastern neighbor meets financial obligations and contracts on Russian gas supplies to Slovakia.

The Slovak government office said on Wednesday Fico made the comments in a phone call with U.S. Vice-President Joe Biden.

“Prime Minister Robert Fico confirmed Slovakia is ready to take all relevant steps on the condition that the Ukrainian side meets its financial obligations and fulfils the contractual base securing supplies of natural gas from the Russian Federation to Slovakia,” the government office said in a statement.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
