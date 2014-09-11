FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak gas pipeline operator says has observed lower transit amounts
#World News
September 11, 2014 / 11:42 AM / 3 years ago

Slovak gas pipeline operator says has observed lower transit amounts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Slovak gas pipeline operator Eustream said on Thursday it had observed lower amounts of gas nominated for shipments by its trading partners and that gas flows through its system are in line with those declared volumes.

The statement follows information from Slovak import company SPP which said it had observed about a 10 percent drop in supplies from Russia both on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Eustream has registered a modification in nominations. The reduced amounts are flagged ahead and confirmed by the relevant nominations. Therefore Eustream can state that gas transit is in line with the confirmed volumes,” an Eustream spokesman said.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet

