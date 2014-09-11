FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak PM Fico says looking for answers on gas flow drop
September 11, 2014

Slovak PM Fico says looking for answers on gas flow drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Thursday he had tasked officials to find the reason for a drop in supplies of Russian gas to Slovakia in recent days.

He said supplies to the central European country were down by 8-11 percent, in line with data from Slovak gas importer SPP.

“There are various explanations. On the one hand there is talk about technical solutions; some people can see politics in it,” Fico told reporters.

“I have tasked concrete people to get a real answer to why there has been a reduction in the volume of transported gas.”

Fico said the reductions did not cause any problems but a bigger cut would trigger emergency scenarios.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet

