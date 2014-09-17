FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovakia says sees drop in Russian gas shipments due to technical reasons
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
BUSINESS
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 17, 2014 / 12:41 PM / 3 years ago

Slovakia says sees drop in Russian gas shipments due to technical reasons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Slovakia is working with information that a reduction in shipments of Russian natural gas through Ukraine in the past week have been caused by technical problems, Economy Minister Pavol Pavlis said on Wednesday.

“For the time being we are working with information that there is a technical problem with supplies,” Pavlis told a news conference in Bratislava.

He said Slovakia had reserves and reverse flow arrangements that would secure uninterrupted supplies for over six months in case shipments via Ukraine stop.

Slovak gas importer SPP has seen a 10-25 percent cut in daily shipments versus requested amounts in the past week.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.