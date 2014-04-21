Gazprom says Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine are stable

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas exports to Europe through Ukraine remained stable on Monday despite the standoff between Moscow and Kiev, a spokesman for state-controlled gas producer Gazprom said.

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said Russia would give Ukraine a month start paying off the more than $2 billion (1 billion pounds) it owes, after which it would make Kiev pay up front for gas.

If Ukraine is cut off, it could disrupt deliveries across Europe. Gazprom supplies about 30 percent of the gas consumed in Europe, shipping about half of that via Ukraine.