Gazprom says gas flows to Europe via Ukraine remain stable
#World News
May 5, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

Gazprom says gas flows to Europe via Ukraine remain stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas exports to Europe through Ukraine remained stable on Monday, a spokesman for state-controlled gas producer Gazprom said.

Russia threatened on Friday to cut natural gas supplies to Ukraine in June if it receives no prepayment in an escalating row between Moscow, Ukraine and the European Union over energy supplies.

Gazprom supplies about 30 percent of the gas consumed in Europe, shipping about half of that via Ukraine.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Nigel Stephenson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
