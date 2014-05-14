Russia, EU to meet on May 19 to set up Ukraine energy talks

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger agreed on Wednesday to meet on May 19 in Berlin to set a date and place for three-way talks with Ukraine.

Novak and Oettinger agreed on the meeting during a telephone call, Russia’s energy ministry said in a statement. The three sides held a first round of talks in Warsaw on May 2 to seek a solution to a dispute over gas prices and supplies that threatens to spark a new “gas war”.