September 15, 2014 / 10:25 AM / 3 years ago

European Commission says gas flows from Russia, Belarus, Ukraine stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The level of Russian gas flowing into the European Union is stable, a European Commission spokeswoman said on Friday following reports of disruption.

“The level of gas flows from Russia, Belarus and Ukraine to the European Union are stable,” Commission spokeswoman Marlene Holzner said.

Russia has suspended gas exports to transit nation Ukraine because of a pricing row, but says onward shipments to the EU should be guaranteed.

Holzner also confirmed the Commission was seeking an alternative date to restart trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russian and the Commission to resolve the pricing dispute after Russia announced talks on Saturday were not possible.

Reporting by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
