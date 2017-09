MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas company Gazprom (GAZP.MM) has sent Ukraine a bill to prepay for two billion cubic meters of November gas supplies at a price of $378 per 1,000 cubic meters, the company’s press service told Reuters on Friday.

“Gazprom has issued a bill to (Ukraine‘s) Naftogaz for November for two billion cubic meters,” a spokesman said.

“The price is according to the contract.”