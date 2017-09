MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas exporter Gazprom said on Monday it had filed a lawsuit at the Stockholm arbitration court to try to recover Ukraine’s $4.5 billion debt for gas.

Gazprom said earlier on Monday that Ukraine had failed to pay at least part of its gas debts by a 0600 GMT deadline and would now have to pay up front for deliveries, suggesting that supplies could be cut as it had not received payments for June.