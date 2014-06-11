FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gazprom moves gas prepayment deadline for Ukraine to June 16
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 11, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Gazprom moves gas prepayment deadline for Ukraine to June 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view of the main office of Russian gas exporter Gazprom in Moscow June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom has moved a deadline for Ukraine to start paying in advance for natural gas supplies to next Monday, as EU-brokered talks continue over the price, the gas company’s chief executive told Russian media.

“The Russian side has made the step to continue talks, which have been very intensive over the last few days,” Alexei Miller told state-owned Rossiya 24 television from Brussels.

“The Russian side has decided to move the introduction of pre-payment (to June 16) at 10 a.m. (2.00 a.m. ET).”

Gazprom was not immediately available to comment.

Russia, Ukraine and the European Union will resume efforts to resolve the gas pricing dispute on Wednesday after an earlier Russian deadline for Kiev to pay some of its debts passed without Moscow cutting off supplies.

Ukraine wants to change the 2009 contract that locked it into buying a set volume of gas, whether it needs it or not, at $485 per 1,000 cubic meters - the highest price paid by any customer in Europe.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper and Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.