FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Gazprombank see no sanctions impact on operations
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 17, 2014 / 10:38 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Gazprombank see no sanctions impact on operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Gazprombank, Russia’s third largest bank by assets, said on Thursday new U.S. sanctions were not affecting the stability of its operations and finances, and the central bank promised support if needed.

The imposition of the new sanctions on Wednesday means Gazprombank and VEB will no longer be able to raise medium- and long-term financing from U.S. institutions.

“Sanctions do not have any material impact on Gazprombank’s operations and financial standing,” Gazprombank said in a statement. VEB declined to comment.

Gazprombank added that it was working normally, serving all its clients’ needs, including operations via international payment systems.

Earlier on Thursday, the world’s two largest credit and debit card companies Visa (V.N) and MasterCard (MA.N) said the new sanctions were not affecting their Russian operations.

Russian parliament passed a law this year forcing the two companies to keep hundreds of millions of dollars at the central bank as collateral after disruptions in bank-card payments at some Russian banks following earlier sanctions.

The central bank, which holds the world’s fourth largest gold and foreign exchange reserves, promised to support the banks hit by the latest round of sanctions if necessary.

“We have an extensive number of (monetary) tools... to maintain a stable situation with banks’ liquidity,” Mikhail Sukhov, a deputy chairman at the central bank, was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.

In May, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to support major domestic banks by allowing them to convert subordinated central bank loans received during the 2008-09 global financial crisis into perpetual debt.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva, editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.