World Bank sees Ukraine's GDP up 3 percent in 2015 after reforms
April 4, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

World Bank sees Ukraine's GDP up 3 percent in 2015 after reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s gross domestic product (GDP) could grow 3 percent in 2015 if the country undergoes the structural reforms needed to stabilize its economy, World Bank analyst Anastasia Holovach told a news conference in Kiev.

“If measures are taken to provide macroeconomic stabilization together with structural reforms, GDP will grow 3 percent in 2015,” she said.

Any slowdown in the implementation of reforms could lead to further depletion of currency reserves, she added.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Thomas Grove

