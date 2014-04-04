FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
World Bank sees Ukraine's 2015 GDP up 3 pct after reforms
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 4, 2014 / 9:33 AM / 3 years ago

World Bank sees Ukraine's 2015 GDP up 3 pct after reforms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s economy could grow by 3 percent in 2015 if the government stabilizes its shaky public finances and undertakes structural reforms, World Bank analyst Anastasia Holovach said on Friday.

The International Monetary Fund and developed countries have pledged multi-billion dollar aid packages, tied to economic reforms, aimed at helping Ukraine bring its financial system in order and provide a foundation for growth.

“If the measures are taken to provide macroeconomic stabilization together with structural reforms, GDP will grow 3 percent in 2015,” Holovach told a news conference in Kiev.

She forecast inflation of 15 percent this year, falling to 10 percent in 2015 but warned that any slowdown in the implementation of reforms could lead to further depletion of currency reserves.

Ukraine’s economy is expected to contract 3 percent this year as the country reels from political unrest and a confrontation with powerful neighbor Russia, which annexed Ukraine’s Crimea region in March.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.