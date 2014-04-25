FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German defense ministry unable to contact observer mission in east Ukraine
#World News
April 25, 2014 / 3:09 PM / 3 years ago

German defense ministry unable to contact observer mission in east Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s defense ministry said on Friday it was unable to contact a German-led group of international military observers on a mission in the rebel-held city of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine.

The group, on a mission overseen by the Vienna-based Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), is made up of three German soldiers, a German translator, and military observers from Czech Republic, Poland, Sweden and Denmark, a ministry spokesman said.

“At the moment we cannot contact them. The reason why is unclear,” he said, adding it could be down to poor telephone coverage or reception.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold, Writing by Alexandra Hudson, Editing by Angus MacSwan

