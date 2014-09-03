FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany has no confirmation of Russia-Ukraine ceasefire: government spokesman
September 3, 2014 / 11:59 AM / 3 years ago

Germany has no confirmation of Russia-Ukraine ceasefire: government spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government does not have confirmation of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine so a timeline on further sanctions against Russia agreed by European leaders last weekend is still valid, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.

Ukraine said on Wednesday its president had agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin on steps towards a “ceasefire regime” in Kiev’s conflict with separatists, but the Kremlin denied any actual truce deal.

“We have no real confirmation of what was really or possibly agreed there and what that would affect and how that would actually be implemented. So we’re sticking to the timeframe the European Council agreed on Saturday,” said Steffen Seibert.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Stephen Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
