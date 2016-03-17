FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany, France, Ukraine say Minsk deals must be fully implemented
#World News
March 17, 2016 / 4:22 PM / a year ago

Germany, France, Ukraine say Minsk deals must be fully implemented

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko speaks after meeting European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council President Donald Tusk (unseen) at the EU Council in Brussels, Belgium, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed with the presidents of France and Ukraine that the lifting of sanctions against Russia had to be linked to a full implementation of Minsk agreements, a German government spokesman said on Thursday.

Merkel met Francois Hollande and Petro Poroshenko in Brussels for an update on the conflict and said the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine between Ukrainian government troops and pro-Russian separatists must be fully respected.

They also demanded the immediate release of Ukraine pilot Nadezhda Savchenko, accused over the killing of two Russian journalists, Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement.

Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michael Nienaber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
