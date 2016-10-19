FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2016 / 11:55 PM / 10 months ago

Germany, France press Russia to extend pause in Syria air strikes

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande address a news conference after talks on a stalled peace plan for eastern Ukraine at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, October 20, 2016.Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany and France pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin to extend a pause in air strikes in Syria at late night talks in Berlin that Chancellor Angela Merkel described as difficult.

"A respite of a few hours makes no sense," French President Francois Hollande told a joint news conference with Merkel after the talks. "The main point is that the population of Aleppo ... cannot continue to live in conditions that are unbearable."

Merkel and Hollande said they confronted Russia about its role in the bombardment of civilians in Aleppo.

"We are talking here about criminal activities, about crimes against the civilians," Merkel said, although she did not echo Hollande's use of the phrase "war crimes".

Reporting by Paul Carrel and Andreas Rinke; Editing by Andrea Shalal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
