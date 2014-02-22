FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2014 / 6:35 PM / 4 years ago

German minister urges Ukraine parties to seek national unity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Saturday urged all parties in Ukraine to act in the interests of national unity.

“I urge those with responsibility to halt the political escalation and to keep a sense of proportion. Maintaining channels of communication and being willing to compromise given the situation and regional differences are more vital than ever,” he said in a statement.

“The basis of all political decisions must be the upholding of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and national unity ... Ukraine needs a functioning interim government which can restore order throughout the land as quickly as possible,” he added.

Steinmeier said a political deal signed by the opposition and President Viktor Yanukovich on Friday, brokered by himself and the Polish and French foreign ministers, offered a sensible road map which had been accepted by both sides.

Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; editing by Andrew Roche

