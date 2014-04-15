FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany urges Russia to distance itself 'unlawful' protesters in Ukraine
#World News
April 15, 2014

Germany urges Russia to distance itself 'unlawful' protesters in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Russia should distance itself from pro-Russian separatists who have seized public buildings in eastern Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

“It would be good if Russia distanced itself from the violent and unlawful actions of pro-Russian demonstrators,” Steinmeier said in an interview with German weekly Die Zeit.

The uprising in eastern Ukraine began eight days ago but has accelerated sharply in the past 48 hours, with separatists seizing ever more buildings, including arsenals filled with weapons. They have met little opposition.

Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Noah Barkin

