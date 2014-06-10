FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany urges Russia, Ukraine to work together on border control
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 10, 2014 / 10:49 AM / 3 years ago

Germany urges Russia, Ukraine to work together on border control

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG Russia (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier called on both Russia and Ukraine to better control their common border ahead of a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

“(It is about ensuring) there is common border management in some form,” said Steinmeier shortly before the meeting, which will also include Poland’s foreign minister.

Steinmeier added that the situation in eastern Ukraine must be stabilized and that it was important to ensure a substantial exchange develops between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s new President Petro Poroshenko.

The two met briefly in France last week at a World War Two anniversary event.

On Monday, Ukraine said it had reached a “mutual understanding” with Moscow on parts of a plan proposed by Poroshenko for ending violence in the east of the country.

The Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski emphasized his worries about the situation in eastern Ukraine.

“We will explain to our Russian colleague the concern that we feel in the European Union at the destabilization of eastern Ukraine,” said Sikorski before the talks.

Scores of people have been killed since April in eastern Ukraine, including separatists and government forces. But fighting has ebbed in the past few days despite renewed shelling of rebels in the city of Slaviansk.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Gabriela Baczynska; Writing by Madeline Chambers in Berlin; Editing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.