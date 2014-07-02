FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel says economic sanctions against Russia still an option
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 2, 2014 / 12:18 PM / 3 years ago

Merkel says economic sanctions against Russia still an option

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel getures during a news conference at the end of a EU summit in Brussels, June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel criticized Moscow on Wednesday for failing to engage on a peace plan announced by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and said tougher economic sanctions against Russia were still an option.

“Regarding sanctions against Russia, we have so far reached level two and we cannot rule out having to go further,” Merkel said at a news conference with NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen.

“It is regrettable that during the 10-day unilateral ceasefire announced by the president of Ukraine, that there was no significant reaction to the peace plan, and that the ceasefire was not accepted by the separatists,” she added.

“We will not stop looking for diplomatic solutions. The German foreign minister will host the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers today. But we are nowhere near where we want to be.”

Reporting by Noah Barkin and Stephen Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.