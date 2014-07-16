FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Berlin says Russia failing to meet peace commitments in Ukraine
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 16, 2014 / 10:40 AM / 3 years ago

Berlin says Russia failing to meet peace commitments in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government criticized Russia on Wednesday for failing to meet commitments agreed earlier this month on de-escalating the violence in Ukraine and said the European Union remained ready to impose further sanctions on Russia if necessary.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman said she talked to U.S. President Barack Obama and Ukraine’s Petro Poroshenko on Tuesday and they were all disappointed that pro-Russian rebels had still not joined talks between Kiev, Moscow and Western mediators.

“They also agreed that Russia has so far fallen short of expectations agreed by the German, Ukrainian, Russia and Polish foreign ministers on July 2 and which are always present in the chancellor’s talks with president Putin,” said Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert.

Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Noah Barkin; Writing by Stephen Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.