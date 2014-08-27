FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany says Russia must stop flow of weapons into Ukraine
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 27, 2014 / 12:28 PM / 3 years ago

Germany says Russia must stop flow of weapons into Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The flow of Russian forces and weapons into Ukraine is a major problem and Moscow must ensure that it stops, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman said on Wednesday.

Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert told a news conference that a meeting in Minsk on Tuesday between Russia President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko was a good first step towards resolving the crisis but that concrete steps must follow.

“The pre-condition for an effective two-way ceasefire is that Russia has to make its contribution to de-escalate and that there is an agreement to secure the border,” Seibert said.

“It’s long overdue that this border is properly secured and that all forms of military support for the separatists over this border end. Russia has a big responsibility for that.”

Reporting by Madeline Chambers, Noah Barkin and Erik Kirschbaum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.