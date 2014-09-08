FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German government spokesman says ceasefire in Ukraine not sufficient
September 8, 2014 / 10:41 AM / 3 years ago

German government spokesman says ceasefire in Ukraine not sufficient

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A ceasefire agreed between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists is not sufficient as other issues including border control and the exchange of prisoners still need to be addressed, a German government spokesman said on Monday.

“It’s not just about this one issue of a ceasefire. There’s a long list of things that were agreed to and which need to be implemented, not just the ceasefire,” Steffen Seibert said.

“As much as we all want a ceasefire to be respected by all sides, there are other issues like OSCE monitoring, the exchange of prisoners and hostages, monitoring of borders and the start of a dialogue - there’s a lot more than just sticking to the ceasefire.”

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin

