German government spokesman says ceasefire in Ukraine not sufficient

BERLIN (Reuters) - A ceasefire agreed between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists is not sufficient as other issues including border control and the exchange of prisoners still need to be addressed, a German government spokesman said on Monday.

“It’s not just about this one issue of a ceasefire. There’s a long list of things that were agreed to and which need to be implemented, not just the ceasefire,” Steffen Seibert said.

“As much as we all want a ceasefire to be respected by all sides, there are other issues like OSCE monitoring, the exchange of prisoners and hostages, monitoring of borders and the start of a dialogue - there’s a lot more than just sticking to the ceasefire.”