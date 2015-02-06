FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany and France agree with Putin to work toward Ukraine ceasefire
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 6, 2015 / 10:00 PM / 3 years ago

Germany and France agree with Putin to work toward Ukraine ceasefire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The leaders of Germany and France proposed at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday to draw up a possible joint document to implement the Minsk agreement and bring an end to the fighting in Ukraine, a German government spokesman said.

“On the basis of a proposal by Germany’s chancellor and France’s president, a possible joint document to implement the Minsk agreement will now be worked on,” Steffen Seibert said in a statement after the talks in Moscow.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Francois Hollande met Putin on Friday evening, a day after holding five hours of late-night talks with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in an effort to negotiate a peace deal for eastern Ukraine, where pro-Russian rebels have seized large swathes of territory.

Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.