Minsk deal on Ukraine offers hope, says Merkel spokesman

BERLIN (Reuters) - An agreement between the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France on the Ukraine crisis offers hope with a ceasefire from Feb. 15 and then the withdrawal of heavy weapons, a German government spokesman said on Thursday after marathon talks.

“After 17 hours, negotiations in Minsk have finished: ceasefire from Feb. 15 at zero hours, then withdrawal of heavy weapons. Therein lies hope,” said Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert on Twitter.