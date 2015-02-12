FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Minsk deal on Ukraine offers hope, says Merkel spokesman
February 12, 2015 / 9:48 AM / 3 years ago

Minsk deal on Ukraine offers hope, says Merkel spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - An agreement between the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France on the Ukraine crisis offers hope with a ceasefire from Feb. 15 and then the withdrawal of heavy weapons, a German government spokesman said on Thursday after marathon talks.

“After 17 hours, negotiations in Minsk have finished: ceasefire from Feb. 15 at zero hours, then withdrawal of heavy weapons. Therein lies hope,” said Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert on Twitter.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Stephen Brown

